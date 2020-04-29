Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $42.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,233.67. 2,861,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,135. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

