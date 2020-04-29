Parallel Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,229. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,554 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

