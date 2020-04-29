Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.