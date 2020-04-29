Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,358 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

