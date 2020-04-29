Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 6,962 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 3,652,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,808. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

