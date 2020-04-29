Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

