Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 230,857 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.