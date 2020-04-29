Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $763,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,491 shares of company stock valued at $120,795,871. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

