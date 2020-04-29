Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.