Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.01. 1,557,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

