Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

