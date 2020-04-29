Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,075.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. 1,959,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,326. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

