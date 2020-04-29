Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

ITA stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.94. 227,968 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

