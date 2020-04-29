Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after buying an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after acquiring an additional 279,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250,871 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 2,051,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,912. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

