Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.