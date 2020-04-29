Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 9,637,373 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,900,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

The company has a market cap of $482.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

