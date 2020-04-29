Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Paypal stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.14. 9,188,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,578. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

