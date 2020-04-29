Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,188,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,578. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

