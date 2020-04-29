Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. 9,188,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,578. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

