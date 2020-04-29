Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 95,005 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,005 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,014. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

