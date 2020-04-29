Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires Shares of 213,371 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,136,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. 6,896,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.