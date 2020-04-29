Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires Shares of 862,547 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 862,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,237,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,039. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

