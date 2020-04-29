Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 1,518 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 137,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.46. 2,361,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

