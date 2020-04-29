Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

