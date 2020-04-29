Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,130,000 after buying an additional 97,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. 1,006,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

