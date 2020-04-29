Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.0% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $143.01. 2,118,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,683. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

