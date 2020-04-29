Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,855 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

TEL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 3,425,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

