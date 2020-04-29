Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock worth $12,195,964. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.96. 2,249,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

