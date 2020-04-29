Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

NYSE BDX traded down $8.08 on Tuesday, hitting $261.92. 2,163,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,485. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

