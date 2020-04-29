Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $11.11 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

USB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 6,987,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,995. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.