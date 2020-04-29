Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $5.48 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,760,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

