Pennsylvania Trust Co Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.95. 2,424,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,540. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.