Pennsylvania Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 439,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

FISV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

