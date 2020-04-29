Pennsylvania Trust Co Makes New $8 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

