Pennsylvania Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

