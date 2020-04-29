Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $536,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. 9,903,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,813,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

