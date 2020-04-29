Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 136.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

