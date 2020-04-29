Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 12,992 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. 1,362,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,417. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

