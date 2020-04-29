Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 2,150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. 7,159,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $4,827,554. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.