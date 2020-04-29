Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 268 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of Watsco worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.75. 163,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,523. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

