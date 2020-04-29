Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 3,150 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $12.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.16. 916,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

