Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 4,222 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $406,936,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $152,639,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.79. The stock had a trading volume of 885,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

