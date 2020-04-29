Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $14.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. 1,734,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

