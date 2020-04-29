Pennsylvania Trust Co Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 8,348,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,010,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.