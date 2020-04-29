Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 18th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,145. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $473.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

