Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $46.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,490. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

