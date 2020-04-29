Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 129,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3,035.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

