Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of PBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 129,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
