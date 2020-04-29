PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 28,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 6,753,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907,800. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($13.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $333,000. Attestor Capital LLP increased its stake in PG&E by 29.3% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

