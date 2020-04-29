Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 192 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. 8,288,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

