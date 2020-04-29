Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after purchasing an additional 225,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,672 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 180,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,770,000 after purchasing an additional 140,984 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE BUD traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.